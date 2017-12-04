LISTEN LAUGH INSPIRE: The joy of giving

The first Christmas I watched the excitement on my children’s faces as they opened the gifts they had carefully chosen for each other, I realized my mistake: in the past I had picked up gifts for them to give to each other, thinking I was being helpful, when instead I was robbing them of the joy of giving.

The Search Institute just released “A Snapshot of Developmental Relationships Between Parents and Youth” (www.search-institute.org). This report shows areas where parenting adults (with children ages nine-18) show strength in their relationships. It also identifies gaps that offer opportunities for learning and support. Under “Share Power” in the developmental relationship framework, “Let Me Lead” (create opportunities for me to take action and lead) was one of those gaps. According to the institute, giving children a voice and role in decision-making is vital for the development of self-regulation and other skills necessary to navigate choices and challenges on their own throughout life.

Trying to fix our children’s problems and doing things for them seem to be hard-wired in us as parents and it takes a conscious effort to make the switch. Although meant with best intentions, unfortunately the result of this shows up later as kids struggle to plan ahead and make decisions for themselves when they really need to. Think about it as doing “with” instead of “for” as it’s also important to discuss their choices with them and offer guidance.

This Christmas, give them the gift of joy! Joy at making their own gift choices, joy at seeing the face of someone they love light up when they give their gift, joy of helping someone in need, joy of time spent volunteering. For in giving the gift of joy, you give them so much more.