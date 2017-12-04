FLAMBOROUGH SENIORS: Reach out over the holidays

Loneliness during the holidays is particularly heartbreaking for seniors who are isolated and disconnected from networks of family and friends. For some, travelling to see loved ones is physically impossible: mobility and health issues, access to transportation or financial barriers all contribute to social isolation. For those who have lost loved ones, the cheer of the season can highlight feelings of sadness and remembrance.

Many older adults live alone and far from children, so there are fewer family members to provide company and care as they age. While living alone doesn’t necessarily lead to social isolation, it is certainly a factor.

A major consideration of isolation is how often seniors engage in recreational, social and cultural activities. Statistics Canada reports that one-fifth of seniors do not participate in weekly or even monthly activities. Social contacts tend to decrease as we age and regardless of the causes of senior isolation, the consequences can be alarming and even harmful.

A recent article from Agingcare.com highlighted several tips for support:

Honest conversations can help a senior process what is bothering them, whether they are mourning a loss or coming to terms with new challenges in their life.

Faith groups all over this community offer social and/or spiritual support. Many churches will arrange visits for a senior in need at home or in a facility.

Many seniors enjoy reflecting on past holidays as they unpack cherished decorations; help them add decorative touches to their home. The most important thing you can do to help a senior feel included is to spend time with them.

Introduce them to the Flamborough Seniors Centre, the West Flamborough Seniors Club, the Freelton Seniors Club or the local legion. There are many local groups that are inclusive and welcoming to new members. Sometimes all it takes is a single visit.

Flamborough Information staff is always available to help connect seniors to health and social services.

Flamborough Information and Community Services and the Flamborough Review partner every year to ensure every isolated older adult receives a gift for the holiday. We are accepting gift cards to stuff stockings and cash for our volunteer elves to buy wish list items until Dec. 18. Help us help others have a warm and joyful holiday. Drop off your donation at the Flamborough Review office at 55 Main St., the Flamborough Information office at 163 Dundas St. E. or call 905-689-7880 for more information.