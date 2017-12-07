With the warmer weather this fall, kitten season has definitely been extended, filling all the animal shelters in the area. The number of requests to take in cats and kittens is abundant, even overwhelming, and sometimes inconceivable.

You have had the cat for 11 years and now all of a sudden you are allergic to your furry friend?

Itty Bitty is a very small grey ball of fur found on the side of a country road, miles from nowhere.

It’s a Sunday afternoon. At 2:15, a call comes in that someone has found four kittens that are just four week old. They’d been left in a box in downtown Hamilton and were rushed to the clinic just before the three o’clock closing time. (We are happy to report that all four wee kittens are now enjoying life in their foster home.)

One kitten handed in this month was found in a trailer park. Some folks go to the trailer for the summer and think it would be great for the children to have a kitten to play with over the holidays. Unfortunately, when back-to-school time arrives, the campsite is packed up but this kitten is now unwanted and is left behind.

Like this kitten, several felines we have taken in are those left behind when people move. Tossed outside to fend for themselves, they either succumb to the elements or become food for wild animals. We have spent centuries domesticating these animals. As a result, they have lost many of their survival instincts and cannot survive independently.

As the Christmas season approaches, please keep in mind that Animal Adoptions does not adopt out furry friends as Christmas gifts. All too often, they end up thrown out with the wrapping paper.

Adopting a pet is a lifetime commitment not to be taken lightly. The shelter will close down for adoptions in mid December. Should you be interested in adopting one of our cats or kittens, upon completion of the adoption form, we will hold the pet for you until after the holiday.

This Saturday, Dec. 2, “Picture Your Pet With Santa” will be held at TERRA Greenhouses located at Highway 6 and 5th Concession East from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

TERRA contacted us and offered up their facility for this event. We truly appreciate this gesture as do the many families and their four legged friends who have made Picture Your Pet With Santa a holiday tradition.

