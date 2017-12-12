As we once again approach the great day and season of Christmas, our minds and hearts seem naturally to turn toward others. We long to be with those we love during the holidays, we think of and provide for the less fortunate with greater generosity, and we even look to those with whom we struggle for reconciliation and peace. Christmas somehow has the effect of drawing us out of our self and opening us up to those around us.

As we look around us during these festive days, we see joy and happiness on the faces of children anticipating the fun and gift giving of Christmas, but we also see sadness and loneliness on the faces of others. What can we do to help alleviate their sadness?

The first thing we can do is let them know we care about them, and yes, even love them. Secondly, and even more importantly, we can help them to see that they are loved by God. “God so loved the world that He sent His only Son as our Saviour.” (See John 3:16.)

The only reason for the birth of Jesus in a stable in Bethlehem is love; God’s love for the world and His love for each and every person — past, present and future. It is God’s love that fills us even more profoundly and deeply at Christmas. It is God’s love shining through us that turns our hearts and minds toward others. Somehow, we instinctively recognize that we are called to be the living presence of God’s love. This is true throughout the year, but it is even more true at Christmas.

As we gather with family and friends, as we gather with our faith community to worship our loving God, as we give to help those in need in our community and around the world, may we be mindful of being the loving presence of God to all we meet and to all who are in need of God’s love.

Christ needs us to be His hands, His voice and His love in our homes, churches and communities.

On behalf of all of us at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, we wish each of you blessings and peace this Christmas. May the love that was born into our world that first Christmas fill your hearts, and may we all be God’s loving presence in our world today and throughout the coming year.



