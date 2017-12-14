It would be nice if all employees had the opportunity to determine their own salary.

In the real world, that doesn’t happen, of course. Contracts are signed between worker and employer and any raises are adopted by mutual consent and implemented.

But in the realm of the government agencies, it seems executives are allowed to determine their own salary increases.

As Hamilton Community News’s Richard Leitner reported, the province has crafted something called the executive compensation program, which came into effect in September 2016 and determines executive pay raises for organizations like hospitals, universities and school boards.

The framework allows broader public sector institutions to increase compensation for executives. The province’s 72 school boards have been working through a steering committee to identify the proper pay hike.

An 11-member steering committee, seven of whom are representing directors or supervisors, set a five per cent limit on the annual increase pool for executives at each board.

The argument for executive pay increases is that boards are in competition with other organizations and therefore salaries must be comparable in order to retain experienced people.

And since school board executives’ pay has been frozen by the province since 2012 — Hamilton’s public and Catholic executive salaries have remained the same for the last seven years — there is a need, they say, to bump up their pay to keep employees from bolting their jobs. During the freeze, Canadian salaries typically jumped 2 per cent to 3 per cent a year.

A sample of what a school board executive might make could range from $213,000 to $224,000 for an associate director, while a superintendent’s salary range is $140,000 to $194,000. If approved by the education minister — all board compensation plans must get final approval from the province — Hamilton’s executives are due for a sizable, and for taxpayers, costly pay increases.

It is disturbing to say the least that board executives are essentially creating their own pay raises. And to have the government as the only backstop to protecting taxpayers from these pay hikes is uncomfortable, especially when it was the province that created the salary framework process in the first place.