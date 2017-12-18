When God chose to send his most precious gift to man, the gift that would change man’s destiny forever, He did not entrust it to Santa Claus. He entrusted it to His one and only Son.

Santa Claus, the leading character in a lovely fanciful tale, has for years sparked children’s imaginations. But God’s Son is the exact expression of God’s goodness, the perfect representation of His love. He was with God in creation and creation was made by Him and for Him. He alone has paid the price to redeem man from sin and He alone is seated at the right hand of God with the authority to vanquish evil and establish God’s kingdom of righteousness, justice and peace upon the earth.

Not even one of the archangels of heaven has ever been called God’s Son, deserving the worship of angels, the one acknowledged as the rightful heir to God’s eternal throne. None but the Son has earned the right, through his sinless life and obedience in death, to receive such honour.

Who is God’s Son? What is his name? It’s not Santa Claus, but Jesus Christ. Not once did Santa, drawn across the sky by Rudolf and his reindeer, ever carry the weight of man’s sin or the judgment man deserved. Nor could the mystery of how Santa fits down the chimney ever match that of God becoming man.

And never has Santa left under a tree a gift of such magnitude as the gift Jesus Christ brought to earth, the gift of forgiveness of sin, resurrection from the grave, freedom from judgment and the hope of eternal life.

I am not writing this article to silence Here Comes Santa Claus but to tune your ears to Joy to the World. I am not advocating that we deny our children, 'Twas the Night Before Christmas but that we not rob them of the story of how to truly receive The Greatest Gift of All.

Most children as adults come to recognize the story of Santa Claus as a fanciful and fun filled tale. But, more tragic is that many grow up never knowing the truth about the gift of God’s love, the story of his salvation. “O holy Child of Bethlehem, descend to us, we pray; cast out our sin, and enter in, be born in us today.”

Rev. Bob Warriner is pastor of Flamborough Christian Fellowship Church.