When the board of directors of the Flamborough Chamber of Commerce met during its most recent retreat, it formally adopted as a priority calling on Hamilton council to place a greater focus on creating municipal efficiencies that would result in reduced costs.

A review by the FCC indicates that property taxes in the ‘new’ City of Hamilton went up by 72.6 per cent between 2001 and 2015. Further research indicated that total expenditures went up 75.5 per cent; total salaries and wages increased by 111.8 per cent; user fees shot up by 123.8 per cent while revenues from licences, permits and rent skyrocketed by 159.8 per cent.

To be sure, one has to factor in inflation (+31.6 per cent) and population growth (+21.4 per cent) in analyzing the above figures. And to his credit, city manager Chris Murray has agreed to meet with the FCC to address the issue of improving municipal efficiencies.

Starting in 2018, the FCC — as the voice of business in Flamborough — will place increased emphasis on municipal efficiencies, financial transparency and political accountability (2018 will see a municipal election on Oct. 22 complete with a community all-candidates debate hosted by the FCC).

As the chamber's newly-appointed director of policy and advocacy, Arend Kersten will focus on “news and views” from Hamilton city hall. Just like the Canadian and Ontario chambers of commerce at the federal and provincial levels, local chambers of commerce and boards of trade are uniquely positioned to monitor, report and respond to decisions by local/regional councils that may impact businesses.

Working collaboratively with newly-appointed FCC executive director Matteo Patricelli, Kersten will review committee and council agendas every week, attend meetings as necessary and — as an exclusive benefit to FCC members — share his observations and analysis in a regular Inside City Hall newsletter.

Frankly, most business owners are swamped with the day-to-day challenges of surviving in an increasingly difficult regulatory and competitive environment. They don’t have the time (or inclination) to spend hours and hours at Hamilton city hall to address yet another potential new challenge. That’s where the FCC comes in!

Stay tuned.

The Flamborough Chamber of Commerce advocates for businesses in Flamborough.