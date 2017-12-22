Most of the time, I am not a particularly sentimental sort. Often, like most people, I’m too harried managing from one day to the next to moon over days gone by.

Obviously, there are exceptions. For example, my heart swells each Remembrance Day as I stand alongside those who served at the annual cenotaph service.

This year, there were a number of Big Anniversaries that tugged at the heartstrings: 100 years since the battles at Vimy Ridge and Passchendaele and – the biggest of them all – 150 years since Canada’s Confederation.

On the more lighthearted side of things, the Toronto Blue Jays turned 40, The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album turned 50 and British author J.K. Rowling marked 20 years since she penned a little children’s story called Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

As we head into 2018, the Review will also be pausing to take a look into the past as we mark our own very special milestone: 100 years since George Harold Greene published the first edition of the paper (although at that time it was The Waterdown Review).

As a longtime resident, I have many memories of my own family’s interactions with the local paper. Of course, it was our source for the births, weddings and deaths of our friends and neighbours. My first memory of “making the paper,” though, was when photographer Ken Bosveld (who surely was just in high school at the time) snapped a photo of me, an image of determination as I swung the bat in our T-ball championship (we lost).

I also recall the name change to The Flamborough Review, following the implementation of regional government in 1974 and the creation of Flamborough.

During my high school years, I watched each Wednesday (that was the day we were delivered back then) to see if the Warriors football/basketball/volleyball games had been covered.

I also have clippings at home from my early days as a WDHS correspondent, my own wedding announcement, anniversary and birthday notices ... you get the idea.

And as we head into the Review’s centennial year, we are hoping our readers will help us celebrate, by providing their own memories of their hometown paper, along with any clippings, articles or anecdotes they wish to share. Simply email a scan of any material you wish to submit to editor@flamboroughreview.com by Jan. 12.