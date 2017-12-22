The ‘saddlebag preachers’ who had visited and provided solace to the early, and often isolated, Methodist adherents in the townships had also encouraged the erection of Meeting Houses or Chapels for worship services. By 1867, many of these buildings, built of logs or frame were in need of repair or replacement – as in the case of the Wesleyan Methodist Church on Mill Street in Waterdown that had been erected in 1838. By the 1860s, with the village’s growing prosperity and its appointment as the head of a new circuit, a decision was made to renovate the church. The church newspaper, The Christian Guardian noted that “when first erected it had been built of inch boards, hewed by hand, laid in mortar and firmly nailed together and after some time was overlaid with plastering.”

This had not, however, rendered it impervious; in several places the rain had penetrated and “the evident signs of decay appearing shook the confidence of the people in the safety of the building.” Rebuilt of pointed rubble stone in 1865, the church was enlarged to serve the growing congregation and when completed had cost more than $1,000. Today this structure, now over 150 years old but no longer a place of worship, stands on Mill Street North.

Many of the other frame Methodist churches in Flamborough that existed in 1867 were not replaced until later in the 19th century; while some were demolished, others closed their doors and were sold.

Due to the widespread presence of the Methodist Church in Flamborough, the other major denominations were slow to build places of worship. When they did, the buildings were smaller and frequently built of stone such as in Waterdown, where St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church and Knox Presbyterian Church were built during the 1850s, followed by Grace Anglican in 1860.