As a retired Volunteer Station Captain with 28 years of service, it is necessary to let the public know about an issue between full time fire and volunteer fire regarding information and training procedures.

The volunteers are asking for the same recognition as the professional firefighters.

Being told at a fire scene that volunteers did not make correct decisions on a procedure does not cut it. Procedure changes are something that should be clarified in a classroom, not on the scene. It appears that up-to-date training is not getting to the volunteers in time.

Does a volunteer fire department not have real building fires, or real car accidents and require the skills learned from training to extricate patients from their vehicles at car accidents? How about real medical calls where the patients are in distress and the ambulance/paramedics are away from the district?

Now here’s the clincher: Hamilton has been inundated with rope rescues of people falling while hiking where they shouldn’t be. The volunteer departments have been dealing with this problem for more than 25 years.

And what about the volunteer departments doing community service at school fun fairs or the Santa Claus Parades, charity drives and sponsorships? Volunteer firefighters have been doing these things for no wage or benefits for many years. Members from each district dedicated their time to run car washes and garage/bake sales to purchase updated equipment like a defibrillator and a thermal imaging camera used to detect life forms inside a building. (The City of Hamilton decided it would be better off used within the city rather than the outskirts, but it was later recovered and returned to the volunteers.)

For years, our family functions were spoiled due to real fire calls and I also have left functions while helping the community. I have worked and trained alongside these volunteers and they are just as trained and skilled as the full timers in Hamilton. Training is no different between the two.

The Brass needs to wake up and realize these volunteer firefighters should receive updated procedures training ASAP. While they don’t receive benefits or the same pay, they do receive the same training. Hamilton Fire management needs to open their eyes and realize they have great resources with these volunteers – and at a bargain. If this situation is not resolved, first responders will either not respond or quit, leaving the outlining districts in a dilemma. The volunteers deserve the same recognition as the full time firefighters.

D. Roche, Captain (Ret.)

Port Dover