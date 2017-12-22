As a current active 15-year volunteer with the Hamilton Fire Department – Volunteer Division, I was surprised by some of the inferences made in the letter published Dec. 6 with regards to how the Hamilton fire department management team treats its volunteer division. Namely, that the volunteer division is treated like a “second line” and that HFD management is failing to provide both the recognition the writer feels that the volunteer division deserves, as well as the equipment and current training for them to be useful in their designated roles.

I can tell you that nothing could be further from the truth. The various issues that arose out of the 2001 amalgamation are a thing of the past. The HFD management team from the chief down is fully committed to our division and the valuable, cost effective service we provide for rural residents.

We are provided the same training and equipment as career firefighters in order to be as effective as possible at fulfilling the mandate of the HFD: “To protect and promote the quality of life and public safety.”

The support, training and equipment we have been provided allows volunteer forces to achieve outstanding results in the Fire Underwriters Survey, tanker shuttle accreditation which provided residents of rural non-fire hydrant protected areas the best possible fire insurance rates. There are constant apparatus and equipment purchases and upgrades benefiting our division.

Related Content Hamilton's volunteer firefighters train the same as full timers

These, combined with HFD management’s concentrated effort to staff volunteer stations with competent recruits who are required to complete arguably one of the best training programs in the province, are ample evidence that the management team recognizes the value our division provides.

Yes, there are differences between the two divisions. Volunteers have a different pay scale than career firefighters. We are asked to provide our time and commitment in many unscheduled ways. To any member of the public we are the same. We wear the same uniform, drive the same trucks, provide the same service. We take part in the same food and toy drives. We do the same inspections. We go to the same calls, fight the same fires, many times working in concert with the career division and achieving impressive results together. We take great pride in what we do and who we are and are regularly recognized for our commitment – by the Hamilton Fire Department as well as by those we serve, our friends, neighbours and families. And it is in that act of serving that the true rewards are found.

Capt. G. Feijer, Lynden



