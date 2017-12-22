As a resident of Ward 14, I urge council to appeal the decision to eliminate my voice and effectively silence an entire community. With this decision, to increase representation for other communities of interest, the rural community is being discriminated against. This is not the answer.

It is the belief of two members of the OMB, that with the revised ward boundaries Hamilton’s rural interest will continue to enjoy effective representation. Enjoy: sit down, be quiet and be happy that you get any representation as the least populated area. Now, we will be cast aside. Our rural community, built from many individual smaller communities, is no longer in need of protection. Our rural way of life is no longer valid.

It is better to cram as much population as possible into every square foot. I abhor the very thought of our beautiful rural landscape being turned into just a number, that our communities, our homes are no longer worth defending.

Without appropriate representation by a delegate that understands our way of life, we will no longer be heard; our numbers are not great enough to win any majority vote. With the loss of a rural representative and the addition of yet another urban councillor, we have effectively lost any future debates. The urban/rural division will be increased to the point where our opinions, our needs, our voices no longer matter.

We will not have a voice.

I still believe in a world where I can teach my daughter to fight for her beliefs without fear of attack; where one can stand firm and can value and be proud of her rural roots.

Our communities will survive; they have for many generations and will continue to for many more to come.

I urge council to appeal the decision of the OMB to eliminate our rural voice, and instead implement the second proposed option, which unites rural Flamborough as one voice, yet still provides another ward on the Mountain.

This is a matter of making a decision that will move us toward a more united front as a combined urban and rural city.

The answer is not to silence our community.