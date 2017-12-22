We were so furious at the city of Hamilton for taking away our voice in council – not that they ever listen to us anyway.

I cannot express how much we hate that city, and those who help them, for taking away our freedom and voices bit by bit, while at same time, raising our taxes.

Now we will be having another hike to pay for services that we do not, nor ever will have, because we are connected to areas that do.

I feel we are nothing but a cash cow for Hamilton. Thanks a lot, Mr. Mayor for all the “help” you have ever given our neck of the woods!