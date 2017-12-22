In many ways, I straddle two worlds.
In my working life I spend my days in Waterdown, in the cozy confines of the Review’s Main Street North office. But throughout the day I venture far and wide across the vast expanse of mostly rural land that makes up Flamborough.
It wasn’t difficult to get used to Flamborough – after all, I grew up in rural Ontario and worked there, as well as northwestern Saskatchewan before ending up at the Review.
But when 5 o’clock – or more accurately, whenever my last assignment of the day – hits I head down the Escarpment to my home, off Locke Street in Hamilton’s Kirkendall neighbourhood.
When I’m not reporting, my girlfriend Laura and I walk our furry companion Dallas on Locke, Dundurn and Herkimer streets and we frequent the restaurants and shops of Locke Street and James Street North.
As a result, I see both sides of the urban-rural divide within the City of Hamilton.
I see the needs and wants of urban Hamilton – including transit and housing needs. I see the utility of the LRT for those living in the downtown core.
But I also see why those living in the rural areas have little use for it.
You may agree with the LRT project, with its goals of meeting a need across the old lower city – but there’s no doubt that it will have the largest positive impact on the downtown core.
In west Flamborough with its large geographic area and low population, most residents will never see bus service – or feel the need to ride public transit. In rural areas, personal vehicles are a fact of life.
In addition, the Greenbelt legislation means areas such as Rockton, Sheffield and Westover will not see the explosive population growth of Waterdown or Binbrook. They will remain small outposts, surrounded by farmland.
The needs in those communities are different than those of my neighbours in Ward 1.
That’s why the recent decision by the OMB to remove the lone rural voice in Ward 14 is a problematic, if expected, conclusion.
It was always likely that the council-created ward boundary structure would be struck down and that the population imbalance in wards – 16,000 in Ward 14 versus 62,000 in Ward 7 – would see Ward 14 redrawn.
In retrospect, the ward should likely have been combined with Ward 15. But there is something to be said for having a solely rural voice – after all, the downtown wards are solely urban.
But now in west Flamborough – where the wounds of amalgamation stubbornly fester 16 years on – residents have once again been disenfranchised by Hamilton and the OMB decision. Merging rural Flamborough with Ancaster and Dundas means the community has lost its voice. Its residents will undoubtedly be worse off for it.
In many ways, I straddle two worlds.
In my working life I spend my days in Waterdown, in the cozy confines of the Review’s Main Street North office. But throughout the day I venture far and wide across the vast expanse of mostly rural land that makes up Flamborough.
It wasn’t difficult to get used to Flamborough – after all, I grew up in rural Ontario and worked there, as well as northwestern Saskatchewan before ending up at the Review.
But when 5 o’clock – or more accurately, whenever my last assignment of the day – hits I head down the Escarpment to my home, off Locke Street in Hamilton’s Kirkendall neighbourhood.
When I’m not reporting, my girlfriend Laura and I walk our furry companion Dallas on Locke, Dundurn and Herkimer streets and we frequent the restaurants and shops of Locke Street and James Street North.
As a result, I see both sides of the urban-rural divide within the City of Hamilton.
I see the needs and wants of urban Hamilton – including transit and housing needs. I see the utility of the LRT for those living in the downtown core.
But I also see why those living in the rural areas have little use for it.
You may agree with the LRT project, with its goals of meeting a need across the old lower city – but there’s no doubt that it will have the largest positive impact on the downtown core.
In west Flamborough with its large geographic area and low population, most residents will never see bus service – or feel the need to ride public transit. In rural areas, personal vehicles are a fact of life.
In addition, the Greenbelt legislation means areas such as Rockton, Sheffield and Westover will not see the explosive population growth of Waterdown or Binbrook. They will remain small outposts, surrounded by farmland.
The needs in those communities are different than those of my neighbours in Ward 1.
That’s why the recent decision by the OMB to remove the lone rural voice in Ward 14 is a problematic, if expected, conclusion.
It was always likely that the council-created ward boundary structure would be struck down and that the population imbalance in wards – 16,000 in Ward 14 versus 62,000 in Ward 7 – would see Ward 14 redrawn.
In retrospect, the ward should likely have been combined with Ward 15. But there is something to be said for having a solely rural voice – after all, the downtown wards are solely urban.
But now in west Flamborough – where the wounds of amalgamation stubbornly fester 16 years on – residents have once again been disenfranchised by Hamilton and the OMB decision. Merging rural Flamborough with Ancaster and Dundas means the community has lost its voice. Its residents will undoubtedly be worse off for it.
In many ways, I straddle two worlds.
In my working life I spend my days in Waterdown, in the cozy confines of the Review’s Main Street North office. But throughout the day I venture far and wide across the vast expanse of mostly rural land that makes up Flamborough.
It wasn’t difficult to get used to Flamborough – after all, I grew up in rural Ontario and worked there, as well as northwestern Saskatchewan before ending up at the Review.
But when 5 o’clock – or more accurately, whenever my last assignment of the day – hits I head down the Escarpment to my home, off Locke Street in Hamilton’s Kirkendall neighbourhood.
When I’m not reporting, my girlfriend Laura and I walk our furry companion Dallas on Locke, Dundurn and Herkimer streets and we frequent the restaurants and shops of Locke Street and James Street North.
As a result, I see both sides of the urban-rural divide within the City of Hamilton.
I see the needs and wants of urban Hamilton – including transit and housing needs. I see the utility of the LRT for those living in the downtown core.
But I also see why those living in the rural areas have little use for it.
You may agree with the LRT project, with its goals of meeting a need across the old lower city – but there’s no doubt that it will have the largest positive impact on the downtown core.
In west Flamborough with its large geographic area and low population, most residents will never see bus service – or feel the need to ride public transit. In rural areas, personal vehicles are a fact of life.
In addition, the Greenbelt legislation means areas such as Rockton, Sheffield and Westover will not see the explosive population growth of Waterdown or Binbrook. They will remain small outposts, surrounded by farmland.
The needs in those communities are different than those of my neighbours in Ward 1.
That’s why the recent decision by the OMB to remove the lone rural voice in Ward 14 is a problematic, if expected, conclusion.
It was always likely that the council-created ward boundary structure would be struck down and that the population imbalance in wards – 16,000 in Ward 14 versus 62,000 in Ward 7 – would see Ward 14 redrawn.
In retrospect, the ward should likely have been combined with Ward 15. But there is something to be said for having a solely rural voice – after all, the downtown wards are solely urban.
But now in west Flamborough – where the wounds of amalgamation stubbornly fester 16 years on – residents have once again been disenfranchised by Hamilton and the OMB decision. Merging rural Flamborough with Ancaster and Dundas means the community has lost its voice. Its residents will undoubtedly be worse off for it.