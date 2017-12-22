In many ways, I straddle two worlds.

In my working life I spend my days in Waterdown, in the cozy confines of the Review’s Main Street North office. But throughout the day I venture far and wide across the vast expanse of mostly rural land that makes up Flamborough.

It wasn’t difficult to get used to Flamborough – after all, I grew up in rural Ontario and worked there, as well as northwestern Saskatchewan before ending up at the Review.

But when 5 o’clock – or more accurately, whenever my last assignment of the day – hits I head down the Escarpment to my home, off Locke Street in Hamilton’s Kirkendall neighbourhood.

Related Content OMB eliminates Flamborough’s Ward 14 in ward boundary decision

When I’m not reporting, my girlfriend Laura and I walk our furry companion Dallas on Locke, Dundurn and Herkimer streets and we frequent the restaurants and shops of Locke Street and James Street North.

As a result, I see both sides of the urban-rural divide within the City of Hamilton.

I see the needs and wants of urban Hamilton – including transit and housing needs. I see the utility of the LRT for those living in the downtown core.

But I also see why those living in the rural areas have little use for it.

You may agree with the LRT project, with its goals of meeting a need across the old lower city – but there’s no doubt that it will have the largest positive impact on the downtown core.

In west Flamborough with its large geographic area and low population, most residents will never see bus service – or feel the need to ride public transit. In rural areas, personal vehicles are a fact of life.