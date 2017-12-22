On Dec. 11 at 1:24 a.m., police were called to a single car collision on Highway 5 West. It was discovered that the licence plates on the vehicle were not the correct plates. A ticket was issued, the plates removed and the vehicle towed.

On the morning of Dec. 12 a vehicle was eastbound on Safari Road when a deer ran out onto the roadway. The vehicle swerved to avoid a collision and in doing so struck snow and black ice. The vehicle stuck a hydro pole, causing extensive damage to the vehicle. There were no reports of injury.

On Dec. 14 at 5:20 p.m., police were called to a three-car collision on Centre Road. A witness reported that a vehicle entered the intersection at 5th Concession East on a red light. This caused a chain of events involving three vehicles. The initial driver was charged.

On Dec. 15 at 6:44 p.m., police were called to a single car collision on Centre Road. As the car slowly rounded a bend, it hit black ice and slid into a hydro pole.

On Dec. 16 at 2:44 a.m., a vehicle owner reported his truck stolen from a residence on Harrisburg Road. The vehicle was later located by Brant OPP damaged and abandoned on German School Road.

On Dec. 16 at 10:03 a.m., a suspect entered a business on Dundas Street. He selected various items and placed them in a black gym bag, paying for one item but not the others and leaving the store.

Just after midnight on Dec. 18, a resident on Tews Lane saw headlights in his driveway. He went out to investigate and saw a SUV leaving the area. He then discovered that the front passenger side window of his vehicle had been smashed and various groceries had been stolen.

On Dec. 18 at 3:55 a.m., two males broke into a garage on Sager Road. The thieves who were arrested were in possession of the stolen property and charged with break and enter, theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property and breach of probation.



