It’s unbelievable to me how quickly this year has flown past – and I know I’m not the only one who feels the pressure of getting things done and then looking back at the blur of time gone by.

Jordan Gaines Lewis, in an article for the Scientific American blog writes: “It’s become a common complaint – almost a joke – that time seems to whiz by faster and faster as we get older.”

Of course, aging doesn’t grant us the power to disrupt the space-time continuum, but why do we perceive it to be? Psychologists have put forth some interesting theories:

• We gauge time by memorable events. We may be measuring past intervals of time by the number of events that can be recalled in that period. The memories of high school years may, compared to now, seem like much longer than the mere four years they were.

• The amount of time passed relative to one’s age varies. For a five-year-old, one year is 20 per cent of their entire life. For a 50-year-old, one year is only 2 per cent. This “ratio theory,” suggests we are constantly comparing time intervals with the total amount of time we’ve already lived.

• Our biological clock slows as we age. With aging may come the slowing of an internal pacemaker. Relative to the unstoppable clocks and calendars, external time suddenly appears to pass more quickly.

• As we age, we pay less attention to time. When you’re a kid on Dec. 1, you’re faithfully counting down the days until Christmas. When you’re an adult, you’re more focused on responsibilities, bills, shopping, etc. The more attention one focuses on tasks, the less one notices the passage of time.

• Stress, stress, and more stress. The feeling that there is not enough time is the feeling that time is passing too quickly.

While the feeling may be inescapable, appease yourself by knowing that time is not literally getting faster as you age. Slow down and enjoy undistracted moments this holiday season with your family and friends.

Sincere good wishes for a wonderful holiday and Happy New Year from Flamborough Information and Community Services.