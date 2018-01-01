Later that week I met with Jasmin’s father Shakeel and his family as they shared their story and told the community about their ‘Princess Jasmin.’ While Shakeel said the family had been thinking about moving from Waterdown – and the site of the unspeakable tragedy – the outpouring of support meant there was nowhere else they’d want to be.

“Waterdown is our home,” he said.

Jasmin’s death has put a focus on the traffic snarl and traffic calming measures in the community – something that will likely continue to be an issue in the coming years.

The theme of community was shared again in December, when I met Claire and Brian Campbell at the Hamilton General Hospital’s Regional Rehabilitation Centre.

Brian fell from a ladder while putting up Christmas lights in November, which caused a spinal injury and paralysis from the waist down.

Since the accident, the community has provided unbelievable support to the family – supplying food, looking after their children, decorating for Christmas, financial aid – you name it.

“I was absolutely flabbergasted by the outpouring of support,” Brian said.

But it wasn’t all tragedy in Waterdown this year. There were also inspiring stories – including Matthew Lang’s project at the Waterdown Museum of History connecting his grandfather with a Holocaust survivor that his family hid in their house in the Netherlands.

As well, I chronicled Westover teen Jessica Robb’s journey to Nova Scotia to have a pioneering surgery to correct her juvenile idiopathic scoliosis. While Robb was supposed to be the third person in Canada to undergo the ApiFix surgery, it turned out she actually was the first in the world to have the procedure in combination with another operation.

I also caught up with local award winners – such as WDHS history teacher Rob Flosman, who received the Governor General’s History Award for Excellence in Teaching.

In July I sat down with Rick Green, who was made a Member of the Order of Canada for his advocacy work on behalf of ADD and ADHD.

In the world of sports, I profiled numerous individuals who are beginning or continuing their athletic journeys – either in Canada, the United States or further afield.

One that stands out is chatting with Millgrove defenceman Mitchell Brewer after being selected 15th overall in the Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection by the Oshawa Generals.

Another story I won’t soon forget is meeting with Jessey The Elf (yes, that is his legal name) an aspiring Olympic triathlete. The 13th-ranked triathlete in Canada, Elf has his sights (and surgically pointed ears) set on a berth in the 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

Those are just a few of the stories I’ve had the pleasure of sharing with you in 2017. Thank you for welcoming me into your homes and places of work to share stories that are happy, exciting, sad and everything in between.

In 2018 I look forward to sharing even more the stories of the people and events of Flamborough and what makes it great.

Who knows? I might even have a story about an Olympic Elf. Happy New Year!

