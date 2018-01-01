Well, there it is. Another year is about to close and give way to a new one. The world around us was steeped in hundreds of head-scratching moments, plenty of which left us as a collective whole angered, excited, depressed, hopeful, but above all, engaged.

Here in our small corner of Flamborough, I spent more time getting to know the area and most of my beat this year was focused on the arts and writing features – and I was happy to oblige.

At the beginning of the year, I met a glass artist named Paull Rodrigue, whose exhibit Aura: An Exploration in Glass, Colour and Light was being shown at the Carnegie Gallery in Dundas in February. Prior to the opening, I visited Rodrigue at his studio on Brock Road to see how the artist makes his glass pieces. As I stood in his hot shop (the place where the kilns rage at 2,000 C and glass is blown and stretched from molten) I got to see an amazingly intricate choreography take place between Rodrigue (the gaffer – a less formal name than maestro) and his assistants. During the interview he talked about how the medium chose him about 25 years ago and he never looked back.

“I think sometimes it’s a little bit of the art finding the person,” he said.

A few months later, Waterdown was overcome with crustacean-mania. It seemed there was an oversized lobster, lovingly dubbed Gerald by the Fortinos staff, that was causing great debate in the community. He was, many people figured, eight pounds and had been in the tank for a quite sometime without any takers – mostly due to the fact he cost $150.

“I didn’t have a spare $150 to buy him and give him a better home – as much as I like to eat lobster, eight-pound lobsters don’t taste good, so he was never going to sell,” said Becky Brennan, one of Gerald’s liberators. She had heard about him being discussed – by name – during a trip to the grocery store and thought it was fascinating.

After taking her discovery to the Waterdown Moms Facebook group, she managed to get 10 people to pledge $10 each and planned to take the oversized shellfish back to the ocean where they assumed he came from. That’s when this story took a twist. Not everyone in town wanted to see him set free.

“He’s a lobster in a grocery store, he’s there to be purchased and eaten,” said Lindsey Ryder, the organizer of Team Eat Gerald.

She found out about the campaign from a friend and she thought it was hysterical.

“I’m like, ‘OK, we gotta eat this thing,’” she said, noting they were planning a cooking show featuring Gerald as the guest of honour via Facebook Live.