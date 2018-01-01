Normally, as I sit at the keyboard to type up a My View piece, the ideas flow easily and I have filled the allotted space before I know it. This time, though, I can’t seem to find the right words at all for a column.

Because it is my last one.

Since I joined the Review as a full-time reporter in October 2000, I have had a hand in turning out close to 900 issues of the paper. I have covered 14 elections: five municipal, four provincial, and five federal. Camera and notebook at the ready, I have been at fire scenes, accidents, celebrations, fundraisers, grand openings and sporting events.

And, in every corner of Flamborough, I have been welcomed. All I had to say was that I was from the Review, and doors would open. (I like to think it was because of my charm and wit, but we all know it is because the paper represents the local community like no other, and the respect for its ambassadors stems from that.)

As you may have guessed, working in the editorial department of a community newspaper is not a 9-5 job. Often, that meant I could show up for a family-friendly weekend photo assignment or an after-hours interview with my favourite husband and daughter in tow. In turn, readers were often treated in this space to the exploits of the menagerie chez Jefferies. Now in her final year at the University of Toronto, Lisa grew up on these pages.

In many ways, I grew up here, too.

When I made the leap from reporter to editor in 2005, my managing editor told me: “Now you can make the paper look the way you want it to look.”

But that wasn’t quite true. What I have worked to do was give members of the community a voice, and make the Review the best possible reflection of its readers’ interests. And because of the support of many, many people I think I succeeded.

So many contributors – columnists, photographers, letter writers, team volunteers, moms and dads, co-op students and interns – have been incredibly generous with their time and talents, and helped fill thousands of pages with stories that matter to our readers.

Last, but certainly not least, it has been my great joy and honour to work alongside a talented team of journalists, graphic designers, ad reps and circulation professionals who bring those stories to life – and to your door – every single week.