Today, there are more than two million seniors in Ontario. They are the fastest-growing segment of our population, set to double to over four million people in the next 25 years. In fact, there are now more people in Ontario aged 65 or older, than those under the age of 15.

I recently held my annual seniors' breakfast at the Ancaster Old Town Hall, where we were joined by Ontario’s Minister of Seniors Affairs the Honourable Dipika Damerla for a wide-ranging discussion on how we can continue keeping older adults healthy, active and engaged.

Last year, we created Ontario’s first dedicated, standalone Ministry of Seniors Affairs to strengthen efforts to improve seniors’ quality of life.

Many of our breakfast topics were reflected in “Aging with Confidence: Ontario’s Action Plan for Seniors,” which Premier Kathleen Wynne launched right here in Hamilton last fall.

The plan includes a new, easy-to-use website that features information about seniors tax credits, drug coverage, powers of attorney concerns, recreation programs and more.

We heard about the need for more long-term care beds. The government recently announced an investment of more than 5,000 new long-term care beds over the next four years, part of a plan to create more than 30,000 new beds over the next decade.

An issue close to my heart and one I have long advocated for is our new $100 million dementia strategy that will improve access to quality care and supports for people living with dementia and their care partners.

I think investments like these in our seniors reassures us that we are on the right track. That we are fulfilling the responsibility owed by the current generation, to take care of those who spent a lifetime contributing so much to the richness of our province. After a lifetime of working so hard and building Ontario up, we owe them nothing less.

To learn more about the new Seniors Action Plan visit ontario.ca/AgingWell or call 1-888-910-1999.

Ted McMeekin is the MPP for Ancaster, Dundas, Flamborough and Westdale.

