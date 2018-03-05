If you ever want to get a shock-and-awe type reaction out of a crowd, tell them you’re in journalism school — it’s guaranteed to send jaws tumbling to the floor.

With reports of newsrooms nailing shut their doors and reporters being laid off by the dozens, pursuing a career in journalism is risky and an act of blind faith.

Despite the state of the industry, I wouldn’t change my career path for anything.

I’ll dare to say journalism is perhaps one of the most fulfilling careers around, for an abundance of reasons.

For starters, the job is never the same — one day, you may be investigating the rise of psychiatric drug use in the country and the next be interviewing library patrons about their pornography viewing habits (believe it or not, I did just that in Ottawa).

The job is also inherently social. Every day is spent meeting new people, building relationships and giving a voice to those who are too often overlooked.

Finally, journalism is one of those careers that has a real and solid impact on society — think Watergate and the Panama Papers — and the role of the journalist is to serve the public, monitor those in power and keep them in check.

Maybe it’s time to re-examine the stereotype of journalism as a burning industry.

Indeed, in 2017, the “failing New York Times,” according to President Trump, surpassed $1 billion in subscription revenue and saw its circulation swell.

Moreover, while newspapers are getting hit hard, it doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re dying. For example, Ottawa was recently hit with the closure of nine community newspapers, but an extensive plan to restore coverage back to 80,000 homes is already in the works.