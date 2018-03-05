Dear Editor,

The closing of the Carlisle TD Canada Trust Bank branch this August is another blow to our rural way of life – especially our seniors.

Although this time, it wasn’t a political decision but a big-business one.

This has happened without any regard or input from the bank’s customers.

Years ago, TD closed the bank branch in Freelton and customers were transferred to Carlisle.

It is a shame that these same people, many of them seniors, will now have to travel 10 kilometres further down the road to the bank branch in the Sobeys plaza to do their personal banking.

I find this plaza a nightmare to get in and out of. There are no stoplights on two busy roads – a safety concern for seniors.

The Carlisle TD branch is obviously making money for the main office, but not enough to bother with. It seems they would like all the Carlisle customers who enjoy Carlisle’s personal service to learn how to bank online.

There is a petition for people who object to this move. You’ll find it at several of the businesses in the village of Carlisle.

The petition will be sent on to the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada, which could ask TD to look into convening a meeting to reconsider the closure and copies kept for any future meetings.