It’s tax season and for those with healthy incomes, it may mean a visit to the accountant and a conversation about maximizing tax credits.

For those with modest incomes, it may mean struggling to get the paper work done or simply not bothering — if you don’t have to pay taxes, why file?

There’s been a lot of focus lately on assisting those with lower incomes. The increased minimum wage clearly indicates the provincial government recognizes that a basic living wage is necessary for all to live comfortably.

There is movement to assist those on social assistance (Ontario Works) to have access to continued support while working. Poverty activists are bringing awareness to the benefits of filing income tax returns because in many cases, tax credits are left on the table.

A Maytree online article from 2017 reported, “People on low incomes are losing out on more than $1 billion of benefits. Many people on low incomes are missing out on their benefits because they don’t file their taxes.

"Others do file, but aren’t able to take advantage of the different benefits available to them because they aren’t aware they’re eligible or don’t know how to navigate the process to apply. Some of these benefits, such as the Canada Child Benefit, Old Age Security, the Working Income Tax Benefit and GST/HST credit can cumulatively add up to thousands of dollars of additional income for families struggling to make ends meet.

The Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) is another good example of a major benefit program accessed through tax filing that is not reaching all of its intended beneficiaries. The GIS provides a monthly non-taxable benefit of up to $864 to Old Age Security recipients who have a low income and live in Canada.”

There’s local help for low income seniors, adults and families. If your personal income is under $30,000 per year or $40,000 for a family and you don’t have business or rental income, Flamborough Information may be able to help.

FICS offers free income tax filing for eligible clients. The Canada Revenue Agency Canadian Volunteer Income Tax Preparation program is co-ordinated through FICS — trained volunteers prepare simple tax returns and submit them electronically.

For more information, call FICS at 905-689-7880.