Most of us have heard the grim news that bee populations are declining to a dangerous point, and we know that we need to help the poor little bees.

But fewer of us are aware that there are different categories of bees, and that some of those bees are just fine.

As it turns out, there are native bees and non-native honey bees. The white condo dwelling honey bees were imported to provide a pollination service for farmers. Entire colony condos are transported from farm to farm, ensuring their inhabitants are never unemployed. It’s a stressful life for them.

Most studies on colony collapse have focused on these honey bees. But researchers are beginning to shift their focus to native bees. Early research results in New York reveal that native bees may be two to three times more effective pollinators than honey bees. After all, they were bred for the job.

It is difficult for us to come up with solutions when it’s not clear exactly what the problem is. We need to know who we’re trying to help before we can determine how we can help.

Conservation Halton’s natural heritage ecologist Brenda Van Rijswijk has been observing our native bees with keen interest. Knowing the differences between our native bees and honeybees, she can offer solutions to the bee problem for the home gardener.

At the next meeting of the Flamborough Horticultural Society, Brenda will enlighten us on how we can still have traditional looking gardens while incorporating pollinator-friendly native plants. Native plants are not only essential for bees, but for other neighbourhood wildlife including birds and butterflies.

Join us on Wednesday, March 21 at the Parish Hall of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 715 Centre Road, Waterdown to learn more about Gardening for the Bees, Butterflies and Birds. Guests are encouraged to join us for refreshments and friendly conversation at 7 p.m., meeting at 7:30.

– Kathy Steel is communications copywriter for the Flamborough Horticultural Society, which meets on the third Wednesday of the month. For details, visit our website at http://www.gardenontario.org/site.php/flamborough, email flamhort@hotmail.com or call 905 689-6722.