The Flamborough Chamber of Commerce is a member of both the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and the Ontario Chamber of Commerce.

While the FCC continues to focus on the local and regional scenes, our federal and provincial partners have been busy addressing Parliament Hill and Queen’s Park issues.

Earlier this month FCC executive director Matteo Patricelli joined some 130 counterparts from across Ontario to lobby Queen’s Park on issues important to local chambers of commerce/boards of trade.

Among those addressing the delegates were Premier Kathleen Wynne, interim Progressive Conservative Leader Vic Fedeli, and NDP Leader Andrea Horwath of Hamilton.

Much of the focus of the meetings was the OCC’s Vote Prosperity document, a platform for the 2018 provincial election campaign which outlines business priorities as Ontario voters prepare to go to the polls later this spring. The entire Vote Prosperity platform can be found at www.occ.ca.

The big news on Parliament Hill was the federal budget released by Liberal Finance Minister Bill Morneau. CCC president and CEO Perrin Beatty — a former Conservative cabinet minister in the governments of Joe Clark, Brian Mulroney and Kim Campbell — said the budget contained some good measures, but added “Canadian business asked the government to focus on fundamentals like the growing competitiveness gap, the need to attract more private sector investment and presenting a realistic plan to balance the government’s books. Although the budget sets out many positive measures, including support for women entrepreneurs, a clearer path to Indigenous self-determination and improved skills development, it doesn’t address the most basic issues facing our economy.”

For more on the CCC’s reaction to the 2018 Budget, go to www.chamber.ca.

At the local level, the FCC has been very busy getting ready for the 2018 Outstanding Business Achievement (OBA) awards gala on Friday, March 23. Committed to “recognizing, honouring and celebrating the very best in corporate excellence and community service,” the OBA gala has become “the social event of the year” in Flamborough.

Emceed by Nicole Martin of CHCH, the annual celebration will once again be held at the African Lion Safari. The entire community is invited to join in the celebration. Tickets are available at www.flamboroughchamber.ca.

