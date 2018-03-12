So now it’s official: Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives have torched the “progressive” part of their party’s name.

By choosing Doug Ford as their leader, if only by a hair, the party’s members have embraced the flight to the right that was already well underway during their shambolic leadership campaign.

And they’ve done it in the most dramatic way they could, by jumping aboard the populist bandwagon that is overtaking much of the western world.

Moderate conservatives, including the so-called Red Tories who have traditionally been a major part of the Ontario PC coalition, now have a big choice to make.

They will soon have to decide whether their distaste for Premier Kathleen Wynne’s Liberals is so great that they’re willing to hand a blank cheque to a man whose main calling card is a simplistic rage against the out-of-touch “elites” he blames for every problem.

Because the fact is we know very little about what Doug Ford would actually do as premier if the PCs manage to win the provincial election set for June 7.

We know he wouldn’t bring in a carbon tax. We know he’d turn back the clock on sex-education. And we know he might make it harder for teenage girls to get an abortion.

Beyond that, it’s anyone’s guess. He’s never bothered to spell out his position in any detail on the big issues facing Ontario, and his party has trashed the relatively centrist platform put together only four months ago under the gone (but not quite forgotten) Patrick Brown. Like Donald Trump, he makes a virtue out of ignorance about policy.

So all we have to go on is sloganeering and attitude. Some empty bromides about rooting out unidentified “waste” at Queen’s Park and “bringing prosperity back” to the province.

Mostly it’s about attitude and anger, as it was when his brother Rob occupied the Toronto mayor’s office and Doug was his cheerleader and enabler. There were the wacky schemes, like putting a giant Ferris wheel on the waterfront, and a lot of ill-informed ranting about bureaucracy and the “gravy train.”