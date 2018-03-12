Not least of the morale problems involve the RCMP’s comparatively low pay. Officers are in the process of unionizing and expected to seek significant raises to catch up with other forces.

The new leadership, Goodale said, will be expected to guide the force “through a period of transformation to modernize and reform its culture, to make its workplace safe and free from harassment, to enhance its role in reconciliation” with First Nations communities.

It was the latter theme on which the prime minister focused during his remarks at Lucki’s appointment.

Trudeau stressed his customary theme of diversity, both in the need to seek greater gender balance in a force in which just over 20 per cent of regular members are female, and the need to improve relations with First Nations communities, even as the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission conducts a review of the RCMP investigation into the shooting death of 22-year-old Cree man Colten Boushie.

As commanding officer of Depot, Lucki “has been focused on ensuring that cadets receive the best possible training, including diversity training,” he said.

She is known, moreover, as someone “who is constantly looking for ways to improve the status quo.”

Lucki indicated she’s game for the challenge.

While making clear her pride in the force, she spoke frankly about the challenges facing the RCMP and declared herself eager to take them on.

“I will not have all the answers, but I definitely plan on asking all the right questions, and maybe some difficult ones,” she said.

“I plan to challenge assumptions, seek explanations and better understand the reasons how we operate. This means that no stone will be left unturned.

“I am confident that together we will meet our challenge head on and move forward to continue to modernize our organization.”

Lucki said that when she graduated from Depot and wore the famous red serge for the first time, in the very same drill hall in which she took on the commissioner’s job Friday, “I dreamt of making a difference in the world.”

She will get the chance now to make a difference in the beleaguered force that has been the sometimes troubled heart of her working life.



Toronto Star