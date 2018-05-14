As Ontario voters prepare to go to the polls on June 7, the Flamborough Chamber of Commerce is delighted to announce a new partnership with Cable 14 in Hamilton and Your TV in Burlington in providing all candidates debates.

You can submit questions online at www.cable14.com/MyQuestio.

The Flamborough-Glanbrook candidates are Janet Errygers (Green), Rudy Miller (None of the Above), Judi Partridge (Liberal), Roman Sarachman (Trillium), Glenn Langton (Libertarian) and Donna Skelly (Progressive Conservative).

In collaboration with the Ontario Chamber of Commerce (OCC), the Flamborough Chamber of Commerce (FCC) is mobilizing this election to bring the recommendations in the Vote Prosperity campaign document to political leaders and local candidates. Since October, the Ontario Chamber Network has been meeting with local candidates, elected officials at Queen’s Park and senior public policy leaders, to advocate for the recommendations for a strong Ontario as outlined in Vote Prosperity.