As Ontario voters prepare to go to the polls on June 7, the Flamborough Chamber of Commerce is delighted to announce a new partnership with Cable 14 in Hamilton and Your TV in Burlington in providing all candidates debates.
You can submit questions online at www.cable14.com/MyQuestio.
The Flamborough-Glanbrook candidates are Janet Errygers (Green), Rudy Miller (None of the Above), Judi Partridge (Liberal), Roman Sarachman (Trillium), Glenn Langton (Libertarian) and Donna Skelly (Progressive Conservative).
In collaboration with the Ontario Chamber of Commerce (OCC), the Flamborough Chamber of Commerce (FCC) is mobilizing this election to bring the recommendations in the Vote Prosperity campaign document to political leaders and local candidates. Since October, the Ontario Chamber Network has been meeting with local candidates, elected officials at Queen’s Park and senior public policy leaders, to advocate for the recommendations for a strong Ontario as outlined in Vote Prosperity.
“Local chambers and boards of trade across the province have been advocating tirelessly with local candidates and elected officials, highlighting business priorities for this election,” said OCC CEO and president Rocco Rossi. “During this election campaign, the Ontario Chamber Network will continue those efforts, calling on political party leaders to adopt our economic plan that will help strengthen businesses competitiveness, foster job creation, build healthy communities and improve government accountability."
Vote Prosperity is based on four pillars for Ontario:
1. Strengthen business competitiveness: Rising input costs, especially those costs deriving from government regulation and policy, are the most common and acute
2. Foster job creation: A robust labour market consisting of good jobs is essential to prosperity for all Ontarians.
3. Build healthy communities: Building strong communities through adequate and affordable housing, sustainable health care, and good infrastructure also supports business prosperity and growth, which supports those communities.
4. Improve government accountability: Poor implementation of government initiatives can result in resource waste, political frustration and disruption for ordinary citizens, as demonstrated by a series of policy failures under governments of all political stripes.
The platform provides 18 unique recommendations that will help bolster Ontario’s long-term economic future, while also addressing the pressing issues the province currently faces.
Be sure to monitor www.flamboroughchamber.ca for further details and updates, including broadcast dates and times.
— Arend Kersten is director of policy and advocacy with the Flamborough Chamber of Commerce.
