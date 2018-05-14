The 2018 Flamborough Community Guide has arrived!

For the past 10 years Mary Beth Kennedy, volunteer and project co-ordinator with Flamborough Connects, has worked with Flamborough Review staff to put together the annual Flamborough Community Guide. Her hard work, in an era when most communication is electronic, has been a comfort to those of us who still need hard copy resources. When’s the last time you got a phone book dropped on your doorstep?

The guide was started 15 years ago in an effort to compile information pertinent to this unique community. The guide lists local numbers for emergency services, libraries, schools, support programs, community centres, service clubs, businesses and more. It is a go-to for annual community events, recreational programs, tourism, camps, cultural agencies, parks and general local information.

Mary Beth completed her last edit of the Flamborough Community Guide, and said goodbye to Flamborough Connects in early April.

Mary Beth always had a friendly greeting for everyone who walked into the office and a kind word for those who called for help. Mary Beth wore several hats. She worked directly with community agencies and volunteers to ensure those who want to give back can find opportunities, and she planned the annual Flamborough Volunteer Appreciation event.

She also organized the annual Senior Gift Program that brings joy to isolated seniors. Mary Beth demonstrated a giving attitude throughout the year. Her long history of both living and working in the community provided Flamborough Connects with a wealth of information — contained in no guide or electronic database.

She truly represented community and we will miss her. On behalf of the board, staff, volunteers, community agencies and clients of Flamborough Connects — thank you Mary Beth — and every good wish for a wonderful future!

If you didn’t receive one on your doorstep, please drop into the Flamborough Connects office for a copy of the Flamborough Community Guide, or search the electronic copy on either our website www.FlamboroughConnects.ca or the Review’s website www.flamboroughreview.com.

— Amelia Steinbring is the executive director of Flamborough Connects.