During the early hours of May 7, seven vehicles had their car windows smashed on Brian Boulevard, Dalrymple Drive, Fingland Crescent, Wimberly Avenue, Hamilton Street and at two locations on Chudleigh Street.

The vehicles were rummaged through, with very little property taken. In two instances a garage door opener was taken from the vehicles and at one location an item was taken from the garage.

On May 8 the owner of a minivan noticed that both his licence plates had been stolen, after the vehicle was parked overnight in a lot on Hamilton Street. The vehicle was not entered or damaged.

On May 10 unknown suspects damaged the door lock and steering column of a vehicle parked in a driveway on Parkside Drive. Police spoke with workers in the area who did not witness anything.

On May 11 just after 2 a.m., four vehicles were entered, with three having their windows smashed. The vehicles were on Spring Creek Drive, Boulding Avenue and two on Fellowes Crescent.

In one case a garage door opener was located in the vehicle and entry to the garage was gained, but nothing was taken.

The vehicles were ransacked and various items taken including clothing, loose change and wallets. Police will be reviewing video in the area, and preliminary viewing indicates the suspect vehicle may be a light coloured SUV or minivan.

On May 12 at 6 p.m., police were called to a residence on Highway 5 for a motor vehicle accident. Police discovered that a male had been thrown from his ATV and the male was being treated by ambulance personnel upon police arrival.

The male was transported to Hamilton General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the ATV sustained minimal damage.

During the early hours on May 13 suspects entered an open garage on Blue Jay Court. The suspects rummaged through two vehicles in the garage.