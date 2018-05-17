Private enterprise is largely motivated by profit; government is about the public good. Think about food safety, transportation or environmental regulation — all of which must consider public protection and not be ethically compromised by serving the interests of private corporations.

Experience matters in politics, but not only experience gained in the private sector. Previous public service, volunteer experience, the charitable and NGO sector — all are important in generating well-rounded candidates capable of taking on the challenge and the responsibility of elected office.

Politicians should lead, not follow.

If an unpopular policy makes sense, then inspired and articulate leadership requires appealing to the better angels of our nature as citizens, not the baser instincts of our behaviour as consumers.

Canadian political leaders of the past we most admire had the determination to convince naysayers of a broader, longer-term vision — think of John A. Macdonald and the national railway, Tommy Douglas and health care, Pierre Trudeau and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. And those elected to government must remember that they govern for everyone, not just those who elected them.

Be wary of single-issue candidates who are experts on, or only committed to, one position. After all, government is complex. Likewise, an unwillingness to learn or to change when faced with new facts or circumstances is not necessarily a matter of principle. It could be obstinacy or even idiocy.

Facts matter

Policy-making is difficult, often affording poor and worse courses of action. Ideology may be helpful for providing an over-arching vision, but less so when assessing policy options, where fact-based evidence should be paramount. Spinning or crafting facts to suit a political agenda can lead to decision-based evidence-making, rather than evidence-based decision-making.

Former British prime minister Harold Macmillan once reputedly said that what sends any government off course is events beyond the control of any politician or party. No one can claim full responsibility for what goes well or awry during any administration. But pay attention to how and if politicians change their minds when faced with new or unexpected circumstances.

Regarding strategic voting, be sure to invest some time and energy. Let German philosopher Immanuel Kant’s categorical imperative be your guide: Act in a manner such that your behaviour is generalizable. Before supporting a candidate as a protest vote, or spoiling or declining a ballot, consider if everyone were to vote the same way. Could you live with that choice?

Finally, and if really undecided, then think local: Look at the candidates in your riding, district or constituency. Think about supporting candidates so that your choice helps government better reflect our society, incorporating previously silenced voices and alternative perspectives.

Wherever you live, elections are probably looming on the horizon. Vote responsibly — it’s one of your most important duties as a citizen of any democracy.

Barbara J. Falk, Associate Professor, Department of Defence Studies, Royal Military College of Canada

