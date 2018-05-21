At Animal Adoptions of Flamborough we are always stressing to people to spay or neuter your pets.

The average female cat can produce three litters per year and the average number of kittens per litter is five.

The female can breed once she reaches the age of six months and a male seven months. Imagine — in just two years, one female and her offspring could produce 225 cats!

All kittens adopted from the shelter make their way to the veterinarian at five or six months of age for their spay/neuter. The charge for this procedure is covered by our charity.

Once the kitten you have adopted is of age, we give the new owner a call and set up a time for his or her trip to the local vet.

But, like our shelter, most rescues are full. Kittens are showing up under decks, in backyards, on the road sides. We do not have the resources to save them all.

In a perfect world, all pets would have homes where they are well cared for and loved. Sadly, we live in a society where pets, especially cats, are tossed out like yesterday’s newspaper.

There are too many signs out saying “free kittens.”

However, these tiny kittens will require vet care, needles, and a spay or neuter. By the time they are six months old, that could easily set you back close to $500.

Our kittens are vet checked, given their first set of needles, microchipped and spayed or neutered when of age. A donation of $180 to the charity is cheap by comparison.