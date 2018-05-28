If last month's Hamilton Amateur Astronomers talk has left you yearning to learn more about astrophotography, then you don't want to miss the next meeting.
On June 8, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Hamilton Spectator, 44 Frid St., Ron Brecher will present “Introduction to Deep-Sky Image Processing with PixInsight.”
PixInsight has become a popular image processing software package, especially for deep-sky astrophotography. Ron has used PixInsight for all of his deep sky processing since 2009. He will show you how you can reveal the hidden treasures in your deep-sky images with just a few processing steps.
The event is free, door prizes and everybody welcome. An optional food bank donation of non-perishable goods will be collected.
Here are June stargazing events, which are listed in the 2018 Hamilton Amateur Astronomers calendar.
June 15: Thin crescent Moon below Venus at sundown.
June 19: Venus is extremely close to the Beehive star cluster low in the evening twilight sky.
June 21: Summer officially begins with the solstice at 6:07 a.m.
June 23: The Moon is close to Jupiter in the evening sky.
June 27: Saturn is at opposition and will be at its brightest and closer to the Earth than at any other time of the year. It can be seen all night, rising and pairing closely with the bright full Moon against the backdrop of the Milky Way in the southeast at sundown and setting in the south west at sunrise. It should be spectacular.
For more information, see the Hamilton Amateur Astronomers website (amateurastronomy.org) or call 905-627-4323. The club offers a basic astronomy course for members.
Mario Carr is the club’s director of publicity and can be reached at mariocarr@cogeco.ca or on Twitter (@MarioCCarr).
