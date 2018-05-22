On May 14 at 2 a.m., the owner of a 2007 GMC pickup discovered that the rear driver’s side window had been smashed and items had been taken from the vehicle while it was parked in a lot on Highway 5.

On the morning of May 14 the owner of 2004 Chevrolet discovered that it had been stolen from his driveway of Premier Road. On May 17 the stolen vehicle was located on Hillcrest Avenue with a damaged door lock and ignition. Items in the vehicle were seized and checked by police, and the owner was advised of the recovery.

On May 14 at approximately 1:30 a.m., a suspect damaged the door locks on a pickup while it was parked in a driveway on Grindstone Way and took the vehicle. A wallet with credit cards and ID had been left in the vehicle. The vehicle was located on Culotta Crescent with the wallet still inside on May 20.

During the early hours of May 14 suspects entered an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway on Babcock Street and another unlocked vehicle on Cole Street. The garage door remote was accessed from both vehicles and the doors opened, but it does not appear anything was taken.