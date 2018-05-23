Other factors make the pay gap between jurors and employees even worse.

First, jurors receive no vacation pay. That extra four per cent boosts a worker’s monthly total to $1,834 at current rates, or $1,966 after the proposed increase.

Second, while serving on juries, most people give up eight-hour days at their regular job, not six. They thus miss out on at least $2,446 or $2,661, respectively.

Third, most employees (thankfully) earn more than minimum wage. The Canadian average is $27.95 hourly, or about $4,696 per month. That’s 11 times Ontario’s jury pay.

Maybe jurors should apply for social assistance. Singles get up to $706 monthly; families receive more.

Most provinces under-compensate

Manitoba is even stingier. Jurors receive nothing for the first 10 days, and only $30 daily thereafter; that’s $330 for a month-long trial. By comparison, working six-hour days at the province’s $11.15 hourly minimum wage yields $1,461 per month, including vacation pay.

At the other extreme, Quebec leads the way on jury compensation. It offers $103 per day, with extra pay for long days or extended trials. A month-long trial pays $2,163. It also reimburses meals, transportation, child care and counselling.

Newfoundland takes a different approach. Instead of paying jurors, it requires employers to provide paid court leave. That’s good for employees, who get their full wages and benefits. But it dumps jury costs onto employers.

Such underpayment would be illegal for other employers. For example, Ontario has repeatedly cracked down on unpaid student internships. Yet their own juror “interns” go unpaid for two weeks and underpaid for eight. Why do our governments continue to exempt themselves?

‘Civic duty’

Some traditionalists argue that jury service is different because it’s a “civic duty.” Jurors do indeed provide (mostly) honourable service; but that’s a reason for more pay, not less. Soldiers and police also serve society. But even an army private gets $2,985 per month.

Some jurors have said their court experience was interesting and educational. But many find it stressful or even traumatic, especially for long trials of violent crimes.

There are several reasons, aside from basic fairness, that we should pay jurors better. Since I’m a business professor, I’m focusing here on financial issues.

First, it would encourage jury participation rather than absenteeism. Low-paid workers would no longer suffer financially as jurors. Higher-paid ones would at least feel less penalized. Some folks, like part-timers and the unemployed, might even find service attractive.

As the Commons committee notes, this could also help make juries more representative of the general population. A lack of juror diversity has led to controversy around high-profile trials like the Gerald Stanley verdict in the death of Colten Boushie.

Read more: A good first step towards diverse, impartial Canadian juries

Good for the economy

Second, we have the same economic arguments that support minimum wage increases. More than two million Canadians are unemployed or earning minimum wage. Putting more money in their threadbare pockets while they’re on juries would be good for their families and the economy.

Finally, paying jurors properly could provide political leverage for the minimum wage increases underway in Alberta and Ontario. Those steep hikes face stiff resistance from business groups. The Canadian Federation of Independent Business for example is “shocked and appalled.”

Provincial governments look like hypocrites when they force other employers to provide higher wages, while still underpaying their own jurors. They should instead put their money where their mouths are and start paying at least $120 plus expenses daily. Then they can claim to be “sharing the pain.”

When discussing the minimum wage, Wynne has said: “It’s time this rate reflected the reality of people’s lives.”

Let’s hope all the premiers soon say that about jury pay too.

Michael J. Armstrong, Associate professor of operations research, Goodman School of Business, Brock University

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article.