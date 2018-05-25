Here at the Waterdown Youth Centre, the day-to-day costs of operations are sustained in an unconventional way.

Since we don’t produce a product to sell and we don’t charge a fee to the young friends we serve through our programs, we are not financially sustained the way businesses traditionally are.

This provides a unique opportunity for people, businesses, churches and organizations who love and appreciate what we do to be a part of it. This happens through financial partnerships, which are necessary and very much appreciated, to keep our building running and cover our staff remuneration, but also often comes through tangible resources, which I’d like to highlight in this column.

Our best-attended programs are our free lunch program for high school students, our Friday-night junior high drop-in or Chill Zone, and our Monday-night archery program, AIM (Archery in Motion).

Food is a great tool to attract, connect over and retain youth to any program, and this is where our community has come through with radical generosity.

COBS Bakery and Sweet Paradise both share copious amounts of bread and sweets, which help with menu items such as grilled cheese and build-your-own subs — two of our most popular lunches.

Rehoboth Church ladies deliver bags of fresh fruit and veggies to nutritionally round out our meals and to satisfy our vegetarian guests. Little Caesars Pizza is always a hit and very helpful on Thursdays when our kitchen volunteer staff are fewer and we don’t have the man-power to prepare a meal.

We receive roasted chickens from Sobeys to make our popular homemade chicken soup, as well as gift cards through Longo’s Local Community Care Program, which helps us with items such as bouillon, seasonings, etc. Bulk Barn has brought us candy, which is always a treat.

Garry Coles of CDI Corp. brings us a monthly shipment of Perfect Water to help refresh and replenish our youth after intense games of ball hockey, dodge ball or soccer.