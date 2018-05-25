Middle class families, seniors on a fixed income, and young individuals trying to save for their first home are increasingly finding life unaffordable under the Trudeau Liberals.

This is particularly unsustainable for young people and young families for whom home ownership is a significant drain on the household finances due to high home prices. Or worse, the dream of home ownership has yet to be achieved and increasing Liberal taxes sadly put the dream out of reach.

The tax burden has been going up in the past three years in so many ways — payroll taxes, the carbon tax and more.

That’s why on May 8, the Conservative caucus introduced a motion in the House of Commons calling on Justin Trudeau's Liberal government to cancel any plans for new taxes that would raise prices on consumers. This comes after Trudeau suggested Canadians need to make “better choices” while attempting to defend the carbon tax.

The same carbon tax that the Liberals admit will raise gasoline prices by 11 cents per litre and the cost of heating the home by over $200.

Plus, it won’t even lead to a major emissions reduction in Canada. We’ve seen this in British Columbia where, despite the highest carbon tax in Canada, emissions have continued to rise.

In the end the Liberals voted down the motion. That won’t stop Canada’s Conservatives from continuing to fight Liberal taxes and spending ways as we have for the past three years.

In the past month, we’ve seen more evidence of how this approach is simply unsustainable. The parliamentary budget officer (PBO) released a report which found the Liberal carbon tax will take $10 billion out of the Canadian economy by 2022.

The PBO also published a report on Justin Trudeau’s plan to tax employer-provided health benefits and found it would cost Canadians $2.8 billion in personal income taxes.

In fact, 81% of middle class families are paying more tax under the Liberals. But you don’t have to take my word for it — that’s the Fraser Institute’s statistic. The Trudeau Liberal taxes add up to $840 more tax each year for the average family in Waterdown and Flamborough.