I am mad as hell and you should be, too.

Our democracy was founded on the principle of rule of majority and a responsible government for the people.

Our politicians should be acting in the best interest of the majority. Since when do politicians have the right to impose their own personal agendas and pet projects that cost us billions?

In my opinion, the Liberal government has been nothing short of a colossal financial disaster.

What I believe is gross mismanagement screams out for the need for some form of taxpayers’ rights law that would cap politician spending to a maximum of 80 per cent of the revenues taken in by the province. Should they spend a nickel more, there should be strict and firm penalties, including possible jail time or forfeiture of their pensions.

Provincial debt interest payments alone have ballooned to a rate of almost $1 billion a month, or $11.6 billion annually. These are absolutely staggering figures that will handcuff all of us and sadly burden our great grandchildren.

In my opinion, this Liberal government should be held accountable for its actions.

As voters, we have the power to stop this madness.

On June 7, mark your ballot and vote.

Scott Russell