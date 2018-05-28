Re. Protecting the Greenbelt, May 17

Thank you for your editorial supporting the Greenbelt.

This environmentally sensitive land is where farmers grow billions of dollars worth of food, not just fruit.

Politicians, including Mr. Ford, enjoy three meals per day and you can't eat asphalt and gravel.

It was critical to save the Oak Ridges Moraine, an underground reservoir for rain and snow that melt and soak through many layers of sand and gravel to be filtered and purified.

The cool, fresh water is discharged into the headwaters of streams and rivers which eventually flow into Lake Simcoe, Lake Scugog and Lake Ontario.

These aquifers are also the water supply for communities on the Moraine including Toronto!

What are we doing to save water in Flamborough?

Eva Marsh

Copetown