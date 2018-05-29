On May 21 at 1:30 p.m., police attempted to stop a motorcycle on Safari Road.
It appeared that the motorcycle was going to stop, but then sped away eastbound. Police observed items fall from the driver and these were collected, which revealed the identity of the driver. An area resident who had witnessed the interaction also turned over identification that had fallen from the driver.
Shortly after the motorcyclist had sped away, a second rider who had been with the first was stopped by police. The second rider confirmed the identity of the first. The motorcyclist was called by police and directed to attend the Central station, which he did.
He was issued two infractions under the Highway Traffic Act.
On May 22 at 9:45 p.m., police were called to 5th Concession West, where the driver of a Dodge Caravan explained that while travelling westbound on 5th Concession, a deer had jumped out in front of the vehicle.
This caused front end damage to the vehicle, while the deer died in the gully off of the roadway. The driver sustained minor injuries.
Sometime during the morning hours on May 24 thieves gained entry to a rural home on Safari Road through a basement window.
The unit was rummaged through and various electronics were taken.
On May 25 at 4:03 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Mill and Dundas streets. The collision involved a vehicle and a school bus with no passengers. There was minor damage, but no reports of injuries and statements were provided by the drivers.
On May 25 at 9:19 p.m., a citizen called police to report that a man was stealing a street sign at the intersection of Parkside Drive and Braeheid Avenue.
The area is under construction so the sign had already been unearthed by construction workers and propped up temporarily. The thief took the metal post, with a stop sign and street sign attached, and fled the area in a white van.
Police checked the area with negative results and the city was advised of the missing sign.
On May 27 at 9:01 p.m., police were dispatched to business on Highway 5 for a theft. Two staff members reported that they observed a man walk out of the store with two boxed Microsoft Xbox gaming consoles without making payment.
The consoles had been displayed on a table near the front of the store and witnesses reported the thief was seen getting into a dark four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry, that had been parked in front of the store.
Police will be reviewing surveillance video.
On May 28 at 5:08 a.m., police came upon a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 5 and Highway 6. The Dodge pickup truck was stopped but running.
Police activated their lights and approached the vehicle and a lone male driver was observed in the driver’s seat with his head back and did not notice the officer or the lights. Police knocked on the driver’s side window and the driver appeared to wake up. Upon waking up the vehicle slowly moved, almost hitting the police cruiser.
The driver opened the window and police could smell burnt marijuana. The driver had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. He was arrested for impaired by drug.
Attending ambulance personnel advised that there were no medical concerns and the vehicle was towed. A bong was located in the driver’s side door pocket which was seized by police and the driver was transported to Central station where a drug recognition test was completed.
It was discovered that the driver was already under suspension so his driver’s licence was seized.
— Chris Hicks is a constable with the Hamilton Police Service.
