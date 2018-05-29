The area is under construction so the sign had already been unearthed by construction workers and propped up temporarily. The thief took the metal post, with a stop sign and street sign attached, and fled the area in a white van.

Police checked the area with negative results and the city was advised of the missing sign.

On May 27 at 9:01 p.m., police were dispatched to business on Highway 5 for a theft. Two staff members reported that they observed a man walk out of the store with two boxed Microsoft Xbox gaming consoles without making payment.

The consoles had been displayed on a table near the front of the store and witnesses reported the thief was seen getting into a dark four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry, that had been parked in front of the store.

Police will be reviewing surveillance video.

On May 28 at 5:08 a.m., police came upon a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 5 and Highway 6. The Dodge pickup truck was stopped but running.

Police activated their lights and approached the vehicle and a lone male driver was observed in the driver’s seat with his head back and did not notice the officer or the lights. Police knocked on the driver’s side window and the driver appeared to wake up. Upon waking up the vehicle slowly moved, almost hitting the police cruiser.

The driver opened the window and police could smell burnt marijuana. The driver had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. He was arrested for impaired by drug.

Attending ambulance personnel advised that there were no medical concerns and the vehicle was towed. A bong was located in the driver’s side door pocket which was seized by police and the driver was transported to Central station where a drug recognition test was completed.

It was discovered that the driver was already under suspension so his driver’s licence was seized.

— Chris Hicks is a constable with the Hamilton Police Service.