So who will Ontario choose? Populism of the right, the left or even a combination of both?

Populism has been described as a political movement that hearkens back to a mythical past that usually has been ingrained in the population’s imagination. There are certain blemishes inherent in populism such as its provincialism and pandering to voters' guts rather than their heads. Themes are more important than plans, ideas and words stronger than documents and experience.

So after 15 years, a significant portion of the Ontario electorate — at least those who choose to vote on June 7 — want a return to something else. What that change is remains ephemeral, but change is what the province will see on June 8. That change could be chaotic, something the former Mike Harris Progressive Conservatives took pride in shaking Ontario’s foundations and, for better or worse, the province. Or it could take the form of feckless incoherence, a problem that befell Bob Rae and his NDP who unexpectedly won the 1990 election.

That change, though, will have a significant impact on Hamilton’s future. What happens to the light rail transit funding? Will the city’s anti-poverty activists see further improvements to their particular programs? Will Hamilton exchange one cabinet minister for another or have none at all?

The provincial election does highlight the city’s continuing demographic and cultural divide of rural, suburban and urban communities. Although that divide has always been at the forefront of Hamilton politics, the provincial election has managed to widen the gulf and tears at barely healed scabs that could have an impact in this year’s municipal election.

While Kathleen Wynne has already delivered the obituary for Liberal rule in Ontario, her party's largesse with taxpayer's money helped Hamilton, netting the city, among other plums, a new hospital, poverty reduction funding, a new arts centre, a new stadium and the commitment for an LRT system.

So what do Hamilton voters want now from what is projected to be turbulent times at Queen’s Park? With populism the order of the day, will Steeltown be ignored? Or will the political vacuum be filled with an inchoate theme of change? Change for the better or for the worse?