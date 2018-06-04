Waterdown resident grateful for gift received from churches group

Opinion 08:59 AM Flamborough Review

A sincere thank you to all of the community churches responsible for the much-appreciated package left at my door.

If you were fortunate enough to receive one of these packages, you could show your appreciation by attending — at least once — one of the churches listed on the brochure.

Make sure you take your children too, as you are all likely to receive a very warm welcome.

Another reason to be grateful for our caring Waterdown community.

Again, many thanks.

Joyce Boon

