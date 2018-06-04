We would like to offer sincere thanks to the local community for supporting this year's Carlisle Festival on May 12.

This is an important annual fundraiser for charities in our area and we appreciate everyone involved — donors, sponsors, volunteers, and people who come out to enjoy the dinner and the fun.

The success of the event was greatly enhanced by the always entertaining contributions of Jim McCartney as auctioneer and local musicians Ria and Randy. Thanks also to Coun. Judi Partridge for drawing the lucky door prize tickets.

We were again grateful for the assistance of the Carlisle Venturers, who took on the big task of recycling, and the Carlisle Scout troop for the sale of drinks and hotdogs.