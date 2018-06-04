What if?

Last month I had the pleasure of helping our Waterdown District High School (WDHS) Girls Respect Group plan for their annual Girls’ Breakfast. Tasked with finding a police officer, firefighter and singer for speakers, we were thrilled when Hamilton Police Service Sgt. Myra James, the Hamilton Fire Department's Pike Krypan, and Poesy, who won The Launch and whose hit song Soldier of Love is the theme song for the hit series This is Us, accepted our invitation.

All were inspiring to the sold-out crowd of young women as they spoke about being resilient. Our other two speakers were recent graduates of WDHS who were a part of the Girls Respect Group.

Samantha and Nicole spoke about their challenges in high school and what had got them through.

Samantha’s speech, titled “What If”, had me reaching for the Kleenex.

Diagnosed with social anxiety and depression in Grade 11, Samantha spoke about how the “what ifs” had prevented her from doing so many things and could easily have prevented her from speaking to us.

“What if I forget what I’m going to say? What if I trip and fall on the way to the podium? What if people don’t like what I have to say?"

She was able to turn the “what ifs” into a tool to help her such as writing down her speech so she wouldn’t forget it. If no one liked what she had to say then she’d know how to improve for next time, if she tripped and fell she’d consider it a Jennifer Lawrence moment. At the end of the day, she knew even if all the “what if’s” happened, her mother would always love her no matter what.

As a parent, the “what ifs?” are never far away. “What if they get hurt/make a bad decision/are heartbroken/don’t make friends/etc.”

As with Sam, they can either immobilize or mobilize you. Talk through the “what if’s” to prepare them, teach them resilience skills, help them understand consequences, make sure they know where to go or who to talk to and that you love them no matter what. Don’t let your “what if’s”, or theirs, stop them from living their lives.