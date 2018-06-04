June 2018 marks the 34th annual Seniors' Month in Ontario.

The theme "Now is the time to start something new" highlights how aging does not prevent any of us from leading fulfilling lives. Seniors continue to contribute to our community and we all benefit from their wisdom, friendship and experience.

Throughout June, municipalities and community organizations are encouraged to hold Seniors' Month events including award ceremonies, recognition events, socials and seniors' information and active living fairs.

There are several activities throughout Hamilton. Visit the Hamilton Council on Aging website for a full list of activities at coahamilton.ca. Below are some local highlights:

June 7: Beverly Golf and Country Club — Living Rock Ministries 22nd annual Golf Tournament. Barbecue lunch, round of golf, use of cart and dinner. Proceeds support Living Rock Youth Centre. $175 per person. Register at livingrock.ca or call 905-627-3860.

June 11: Flamborough Seniors Centre — Hamilton Police Services Safety for Older Adults. Discussion on how to identify frauds and scams, personal safety, driving safety, wandering and missing persons. Free. Call 905-546-2424 ext. 6315.

June 12: Dundas Community Services — Annual Seniors Fair. Displays demonstrating aging at home, healthy ideas for mind, body and soul, refreshments and door prizes. Call 905-627-5461 to register or email jallen@hpl.ca.

June 12: City of Hamilton — 23rd annual Senior Awards. Awards and gala dinner. Tickets are $25 and available at the Flamborough Municipal Office. Call 905-546-2424 ext. 1721 or visit www.hamilton.ca/seniors for more info.

June 14: Flamborough Connects — Annual Seniors Bid Euchre Tournament. Eight rounds of bid euchre, catered hot lunch, cash prizes, fun and friendship. Must register in pairs. $27/person. Call 905-689-7880 to register.

Do you know someone who is turning 100 this year, or a couple celebrating 60 years of marriage? Get information about requesting a message from the Queen and Canadian dignitaries by visiting the Celebrating Seniors page on the government of Ontario website: ontario.ca/page/celebrating-seniors-ontario.