Overnight on May 30 suspects entered a vehicle that was parked at a home on Elgin Street. Assorted electronics were taken and there are no suspects at this time.

Overnight on May 30 suspects entered a work van while it was parked on the roadway in front of a home on Segwun Road. The driver’s side door was damaged, the van was entered and various tools were taken.

On May 30, sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 4:40 p.m., suspects took a camper while it was parked in a driveway on Highway 6. It is described as a 2008 white Funfinder Extra.

On May 31 at 7:50 p.m., police were dispatched to a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 5. Upon police arrival the fire department were already on scene.

A witness spoke to police and advised that the female driver was behind the wheel upon his arrival and he assisted her out of the vehicle. The driver had various medications in her possession and empty prescription bottles were also located in the vehicle.

The driver was drowsy and would not answer questions. She was arrested for driving while impaired by drugs and was transported to hospital by ambulance with police following.

A drug recognition examination officer attended the hospital and conducted an evaluation and blood sample was drawn, which the examination officer seized.

The driver was given a court date and her vehicle was towed.

On June 1 during daytime hours suspects pried open the front door of two homes on 4th Concession West. Rooms were rummaged through and various items were taken. The scenes of crimes officer attended both residences and collected evidence. The information has been forwarded to detectives.

On June 1 suspects attempted to steal a 2004 GMC pickup from a residence on 10th Concession East. The truck had a horse box attached and when the owner returned home he noticed his truck up against a tree 150 yards from his property.