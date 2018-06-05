Move over, hamburgers and hotdogs — make way for delicious grilled veggies and fruits this barbecue season!
You can pretty much cook any type of vegetable or fruit on the grill by following the tips below. Go beyond corn-on-the cob and let your imagination fly. And if you need some meat-free inspiration to get you going, how about creamy grilled avocado boats, hearty cauliflower “steaks,” smoky barbecue sweet-potato rounds, exotic tempeh kebabs (look for non-GMO), or mouth-watering grilled fruit like peaches and pineapple?
Grilling vegetables and fruits intensifies and enhances their natural flavours, making them scrumptious. Plus, there is plenty of research suggesting that replacing red meat with plant sources of protein (such as asparagus, mushrooms and broccoli) reduces a person’s risk of developing heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes. What’s more, plant-based options are budget-friendly alternatives to pricier steak and chicken, and they encourage you to add more variety to your diet — a guaranteed way to get all the nutrients you need to maintain your heath.
Are you ready to grill?
Here are four tips for plant-based grilling success:
1. Size counts
Cut or slice veggies and fruit into similar-sized pieces to ensure even cooking. Avoid slicing pieces too thinly because they will burn fast; and do not cut anything too small, either, or it will fall through the grates of the grill. But some veggies are small or an awkward shape for the grill, which leads to Tip No. 2 …
2. Use baskets, grilling sheets, packets, skewers
Sometimes veggies just won’t sit still on the grill — but worry not! This problem can be solved with the help of grill baskets, reusable grilling sheets, DIY foil or parchment-paper packets and skewers. You can never go wrong with food on a stick!
3. Season to perfection
Lightly toss your produce in high-heat cooking oil, such as avocado oil, to prevent sticking, and flavour with various marinades. In-season market-fresh veggies can even do well with a simple sprinkling of sea salt and black pepper to bring out their tasty essence.
4. Have fun with it!
Most important, have fun experimenting and creating meat-free grilled meals! You might even get some hardcore steak eaters to expand their gastronomic horizons.
Fire up the grill and enjoy the plant-based goodness!
Share your inspiring barbecue photos on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #OwnTheGrill for a chance to win a Napoleon Prestige 500 Grill donated by Napoleon and The Fireplace Centre & Patio Shop. The grand prize, valued at $1,800, also includes an Accu-Probe Bluetooth Thermometer, $100 Farm Boy gift card and a $50 Farm Boy gift basket. There will be two additional prizes of $25 Farm Boy gift cards.
The contest closes on Sunday, June 17.
Click HERE for full contest rules.
Milka Milicevic is a registered holistic nutritionist, blogger, and speaker who teaches the art of eating well for better health and energy. She also conducts Nutritional Tours at Farm Boy’s Toronto store. To learn more about Milka, visit her website at: www.holisticmilka.com.
Move over, hamburgers and hotdogs — make way for delicious grilled veggies and fruits this barbecue season!
You can pretty much cook any type of vegetable or fruit on the grill by following the tips below. Go beyond corn-on-the cob and let your imagination fly. And if you need some meat-free inspiration to get you going, how about creamy grilled avocado boats, hearty cauliflower “steaks,” smoky barbecue sweet-potato rounds, exotic tempeh kebabs (look for non-GMO), or mouth-watering grilled fruit like peaches and pineapple?
Grilling vegetables and fruits intensifies and enhances their natural flavours, making them scrumptious. Plus, there is plenty of research suggesting that replacing red meat with plant sources of protein (such as asparagus, mushrooms and broccoli) reduces a person’s risk of developing heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes. What’s more, plant-based options are budget-friendly alternatives to pricier steak and chicken, and they encourage you to add more variety to your diet — a guaranteed way to get all the nutrients you need to maintain your heath.
Are you ready to grill?
Here are four tips for plant-based grilling success:
1. Size counts
Cut or slice veggies and fruit into similar-sized pieces to ensure even cooking. Avoid slicing pieces too thinly because they will burn fast; and do not cut anything too small, either, or it will fall through the grates of the grill. But some veggies are small or an awkward shape for the grill, which leads to Tip No. 2 …
2. Use baskets, grilling sheets, packets, skewers
Sometimes veggies just won’t sit still on the grill — but worry not! This problem can be solved with the help of grill baskets, reusable grilling sheets, DIY foil or parchment-paper packets and skewers. You can never go wrong with food on a stick!
3. Season to perfection
Lightly toss your produce in high-heat cooking oil, such as avocado oil, to prevent sticking, and flavour with various marinades. In-season market-fresh veggies can even do well with a simple sprinkling of sea salt and black pepper to bring out their tasty essence.
4. Have fun with it!
Most important, have fun experimenting and creating meat-free grilled meals! You might even get some hardcore steak eaters to expand their gastronomic horizons.
Fire up the grill and enjoy the plant-based goodness!
Share your inspiring barbecue photos on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #OwnTheGrill for a chance to win a Napoleon Prestige 500 Grill donated by Napoleon and The Fireplace Centre & Patio Shop. The grand prize, valued at $1,800, also includes an Accu-Probe Bluetooth Thermometer, $100 Farm Boy gift card and a $50 Farm Boy gift basket. There will be two additional prizes of $25 Farm Boy gift cards.
The contest closes on Sunday, June 17.
Click HERE for full contest rules.
Milka Milicevic is a registered holistic nutritionist, blogger, and speaker who teaches the art of eating well for better health and energy. She also conducts Nutritional Tours at Farm Boy’s Toronto store. To learn more about Milka, visit her website at: www.holisticmilka.com.
Move over, hamburgers and hotdogs — make way for delicious grilled veggies and fruits this barbecue season!
You can pretty much cook any type of vegetable or fruit on the grill by following the tips below. Go beyond corn-on-the cob and let your imagination fly. And if you need some meat-free inspiration to get you going, how about creamy grilled avocado boats, hearty cauliflower “steaks,” smoky barbecue sweet-potato rounds, exotic tempeh kebabs (look for non-GMO), or mouth-watering grilled fruit like peaches and pineapple?
Grilling vegetables and fruits intensifies and enhances their natural flavours, making them scrumptious. Plus, there is plenty of research suggesting that replacing red meat with plant sources of protein (such as asparagus, mushrooms and broccoli) reduces a person’s risk of developing heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes. What’s more, plant-based options are budget-friendly alternatives to pricier steak and chicken, and they encourage you to add more variety to your diet — a guaranteed way to get all the nutrients you need to maintain your heath.
Are you ready to grill?
Here are four tips for plant-based grilling success:
1. Size counts
Cut or slice veggies and fruit into similar-sized pieces to ensure even cooking. Avoid slicing pieces too thinly because they will burn fast; and do not cut anything too small, either, or it will fall through the grates of the grill. But some veggies are small or an awkward shape for the grill, which leads to Tip No. 2 …
2. Use baskets, grilling sheets, packets, skewers
Sometimes veggies just won’t sit still on the grill — but worry not! This problem can be solved with the help of grill baskets, reusable grilling sheets, DIY foil or parchment-paper packets and skewers. You can never go wrong with food on a stick!
3. Season to perfection
Lightly toss your produce in high-heat cooking oil, such as avocado oil, to prevent sticking, and flavour with various marinades. In-season market-fresh veggies can even do well with a simple sprinkling of sea salt and black pepper to bring out their tasty essence.
4. Have fun with it!
Most important, have fun experimenting and creating meat-free grilled meals! You might even get some hardcore steak eaters to expand their gastronomic horizons.
Fire up the grill and enjoy the plant-based goodness!
Share your inspiring barbecue photos on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #OwnTheGrill for a chance to win a Napoleon Prestige 500 Grill donated by Napoleon and The Fireplace Centre & Patio Shop. The grand prize, valued at $1,800, also includes an Accu-Probe Bluetooth Thermometer, $100 Farm Boy gift card and a $50 Farm Boy gift basket. There will be two additional prizes of $25 Farm Boy gift cards.
The contest closes on Sunday, June 17.
Click HERE for full contest rules.
Milka Milicevic is a registered holistic nutritionist, blogger, and speaker who teaches the art of eating well for better health and energy. She also conducts Nutritional Tours at Farm Boy’s Toronto store. To learn more about Milka, visit her website at: www.holisticmilka.com.