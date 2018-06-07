With the much-anticipated arrival of summer, people are excitedly discussing their seasonal vacation plans. While some folks long for a relaxing cottage getaway on a peaceful lake, others opt for more physically demanding pursuits like trekking through the mountains or white water rafting.

Plant nerds tend to travel to the far reaches of the globe, pounding along rugged mountain trails, to view rare and remarkable botanical beauties. Horticulturist Jon Peter is one of these.

As curator and manager of plant records at Royal Botanical Gardens, Peter has seen and catalogued his share of notable plants. Part of his job requires working indoors, documenting and managing plant details in a database. But one of the highlights of his career was a plant-collecting expedition to the Caucasus region, between the Black and Caspian seas.

The Caucasus region has significant levels of biodiversity that are threatened with destruction. This earned the region the label of a "biodiversity hot spot." It is the only biodiversity hot spot located in the temperate climate zone.

Botanic gardens such as Royal Botanical Gardens (RBG) not only document their collections of living plants, but also collect seeds and plants for species conservation purposes. Also, being in the temperate zone, RBG plays an important role in preserving endangered plants, while also providing interesting and attractive displays of its horticultural collections and educating its visitors.

At our next meeting of the Flamborough Horticultural Society, Peter will discuss a bit about RBG’s history and recent growth, and the essential role RBG plays in collecting and preserving plants. He will also delight us with some of his amazing adventures traipsing through the Caucasus, in pursuit of endangered plants.

Join us for this stimulating and informative meeting on Wednesday, June 20, at the Parish Hall of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 715 Centre Rd., Waterdown. Refreshments and friendly conversation at 7 p.m., meeting at 7:30. Guests are warmly welcomed.

— Kathy Steel is communications copywriter for the Flamborough Horticultural Society, which meets on the third Wednesday of the month. For details, visit our website at www.gardenontario.org/site.php/flamborough, email flamhort@hotmail.com or call 905 689-6722.