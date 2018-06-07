The idea in the minds of many Canadians, from government ministers to the first volunteers who enlisted, that the war would be over by Christmas 1914 was soon abandoned as it became clear that this was a very different conflict from previous ones.

When news broke of Flamborough casualties and the deaths of Pte. Leonard Peterson and Pte. William Humphries during a suspected gas attack on St. Julien on April 23, 1915, Waterdown council sought to support residents who continued to enlist.

At the council meeting of May 10, 1915, councillors Richard Smith and W.A. Ryckman, moved and seconded a motion to purchase "wrist watches for Clifford Nicholson and Robert Buchan, who had recently volunteered with the Third Contingent to be sent to the Front as reinforcements to the First Contingent.”

At a meeting on Aug. 9, 1915, council received a request from Lt. James Ballentine, the commanding officer of the 76th Battalion, to continue their “donations for the comfort of soldiers.” This resulted in the appointment of councillors Fred Crooker and W.A. Ryckman to "purchase wrist watches for residents of Waterdown Village who enlist for overseas service.”

This idea of presentations to men from the community during the war continued, and even came to include recognition of several young women. On June 11, 1917 council made presentations to Ethel Ryckman and Muriel McGregor, who were leaving for service overseas.

During the war, council also came to provide monetary support for other Waterdown groups who were engaged in the war effort. Among these organizations were the Waterdown Women’s Institute and the Women’s Patriotic League of Waterdown. The Patriotic League was reimbursed by council for portfolios they purchased — as on Aug. 14, 1916, when Agnes Forbes, who had volunteered and gone overseas as a Red Cross nurse, was identified as such a recipient.

To raise money to support of the war effort, the organization held annual July garden parties in the grounds of "The Clunes," the McGregor family home, with council making donations toward the event — the most popular social event during the war years.

— Sylvia Wray is the former archivist at the Flamborough Archives.