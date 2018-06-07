I am very upset by the addition of an all-way stop at Lynden and Powerline Roads.

Like the superfluous four-way stop at Orkney Road and the 2nd Concession Road West or the totally ridiculous four-way stop at Howard and Union Streets in Lynden, which has since been removed, this all-way stop is a solution looking for a problem.

The stop will inconvenience people who use the road on a daily basis and will benefit no one.

I agree that some four-way stops are warranted. For example, the one at Lynden and Governors Roads was sorely needed. But I’ve lived in this area for decades and Lynden and Powerline Roads is not a problem intersection.

According to the City of Hamilton website, the reasons the city will consider adding a stop sign are: “excessive speeds, restricted sightlines, pedestrian safety, school safety, etc.”

I do not believe that any of these are factors at the intersection of Lynden and Powerline Roads. I have never witnessed excessive speeds, there are no restricted sightlines for cars that are complying with the law, there are few, if any, pedestrians to be considered — and there is nothing to prevent those pedestrians from walking safely on the shoulder — and there is no school nearby.

While there was a fatal collision at this intersection in 2007, I believe it was caused by a driver ignoring the stop sign.

Please stop restricting our ability to drive.

Daina Di Veto, Lynden

